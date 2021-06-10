Parksville’s city hall offices to open again on June 21

The City of Parksville has announced their offices will fully re-open to the public on Monday, June 21, returning to regular pre-COVID hours.
City hall is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The operations department in the industrial park will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m.
Points for the public:
• Entrance to the Parksville Civic and Technology Centre is from Jensen Avenue East only, with a one-way system to reduce contact, and the exit is through the cenotaph doors.
• Masks are mandatory while in the building until such time as public health orders change, which is expected to be after Sept. 7 when wearing masks will be a personal choice.
• City staff may elect to meet with the public either in-person or virtually; in-person meetings will comply with protocols on physical distancing and masks.
• For the time being, the only access to the Vancouver Island Library will be the outside entrance – east parking lot.
• Main floor washrooms will open for public use.
• The public is welcome to attend council meetings in-person, beginning with the Sept. 8 meeting, and until that time, the public can attend council meetings virtually or view archived videos on the city’s website.
• June is a busy month for the city’s finance department, with property taxes due Friday, July 2; security personnel will help ensure safe distancing and that sanitizing procedures are in place.
• If a member of the public is sick, they are asked to get tested stay home.
The city website will continue to provide updates on any changes to operations.
— NEWS Staff, submitted
