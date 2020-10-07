Parksville workers plant 3,000 trees in parks throughout the city

As part of ongoing tree maintenance, the City of Parksville recently completed the planting of 3,000 trees in various parks throughout the city.

A mixture of Douglas fir, red alder, shore pine, Pacific dogwood and other species were planted to help renaturalize Parksville’s urban forest areas and increase the probability of survival for many years. The plantings will revitalize urban forest areas devastated by the loss of so many Western red cedars.

There were 1,110 trees planted in the Parksville Wetlands, 650 trees planted at Shelly Creek Park South, 575 trees planted at Foster Park, 215 trees planted at Renz Park, 180 trees planted at Springwood Park and the remaining trees were planted in smaller wooded areas.

It’s believed the decline of the Western red cedar is a result of several years of drought. City arborists continue to deal with the loss of cedar trees in our parks, with hundreds of trees inspected. Work has progressed in many parks with some work complete, some scheduled, and in some where no further action is to be done.

In 2019, the city planted 1,000 trees in Renz Park, Bridgewater Park, Shelly Creek Park South, Mark’s Nature Park and Foster Park. The Mid Vancouver Island Habitat Enhancement Society planted approximately 250 ferns and native shrubs in Shelly Creek Park South. Along with local beavers, cubs and scouts, city staff planted 300 trees in the Parksville Wetlands.

