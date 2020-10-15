Parksville woman, 22, mourned following suspected hit-and-run incident on Highway 19

'She was very kind and bright and was always that person laughing'

The woman who died in a suspected hit-and-run incident on Saturday, Oct. 10 near Parksville has been identified by friends and family as 22-year-old Keana Hugh.

A family member said “on behalf of the family, due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a service will be held at a later date.”

Hugh lived in Parksville and had attended Ballenas Secondary School. Friend Paxton Gilmour said “she was very kind and bright and was always that person laughing.”

“She was very true to herself and stood up for her friends. She was just easy to get along with.”

Gilmour met Hugh through Parksville Ballet School approximately 10 years ago and said she had been a lover of dance, whether it was hip-hop or musical theatre. The two also attended PASS-Woodwinds Alternative School and were roommates for a time.

Police said the woman was found on the median of the four-lane highway north of Exit 51 southbound on Highway 19.

The highway was closed for several hours as RCMP investigated the scene. Police later asked the public to help locate a 1991 Chevrolet Suburban with damage on the driver’s side and bug screen and a vehicle matching that description was seen Saturday on a BC Ferries vessel on the 5:15 p.m. sailing from Duke Point for Tsawwassen.

Police said a 55-year-old man from Woss, B.C., turned himself in to the Kelowna RCMP Sunday night after seeing news reports about the truck.

The man has not been charged but the investigation continues.

“It has really been because of tips from the public received as a result of the media coverage that we have been able to locate this vehicle so quickly,” said Cst. Jeff Pelat, CVITS lead investigator. “Our focus now will be on preparing the investigation for charge assessment by the B.C. prosecution service, a process which could take many months to complete.”

