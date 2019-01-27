Parksville watermain flushing to start Feb. 11

Flushing will take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The City of Parksville’s annual watermain flushing program will begin on Feb. 11 and run through the first week in April. Flushing is an important part of the city’s ongoing maintenance program to ensure the integrity of the water supply system.

Flushing will generally take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

During these times, customers can expect some discolouration of water and intermittent drops in water pressure. \

The city asks residents to follow these guidelines during the water main flushing program:

· Keep a fresh supply of drinking water in your refrigerator.

· Check for discolouration of water before doing laundry.

· If your water is discoloured, run an outside tap (after 3:30 p.m.) until the water clears.

— Submitted by the City of Parksville