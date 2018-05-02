Parksville waterfront project still in the works

IAG Developments told The NEWS they are still working with the City of Parksville staff to bring forward a proposal to council for a multi-building mixed-use development at 161 Island Hwy. East. Last summer, IAG Developments and Moore Wilson Architects Ltd. held an information session on the project. — Lauren Collins photo

Nearly a year after a public information meeting on a new Parksville waterfront project, one of the developers says the mixed-use development will still come to city council.

Alex Watson, chief operating officer of IAG Developments, told The NEWS the developer is currently going through discussions and meeting with City of Parksville staff. He said they are working on the development permit as well.

Last summer, Watson and Moore Wilson Architects Ltd. held an information session on the project.

The project drawings and information for the development, located at 161 Island Hwy. East, showed a multi-building, mixed-use deveopment. The project would include a four-storey pub/residential building, a six-storey commercial/residential building, a four-storey hotel and event centre, a six-storey rental housing and community fitness centre building, and an eight-storey and 16-storey commercial/office and residential building. Within the development, there are plans for a public space that would include a city plaza, a promenade and beach plaza.

The property is the location of the former Parksville Beach Resort.

The project, Watson said, should be coming to council this fall.

“Due to the size of it and scope of it, normally, it’s only one building, but we’re looking at seven distinct buildings and five acres of open space that needs to be designed,” Watson said.