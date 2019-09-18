Parksville wants consultant to examine feasibility of rec centre

Strong demand from residents for a multi-sport facility

  • Sep. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The City of Parksville is seeking a qualified consultant to examine the feasibility of constructing a recreation centre with a swimming pool and sportsplex within city limits.

There has been a strong demand from that community for a multi-sport facility to be established in Parksville. Recently, a petition was handed to city council bearing over 2,000 signatures calling for a pool to be built in the city.

The Regional District of Nanaimo’s Recreation Services Master Plan for District69 that was completed last year also listed a multi-sports facility as priority in the region.

The consultant the city is looking for will be required to identify funding models for the facility and provide a range of options for the facility’s size and scale of uses.

READ MORE: Parksville pool proponents push petition

The city acknowledges the capital and operating costs of a multiplex facility can vary greatly and in this respect it is interested in understanding the basic lower level costs as opposed to award winning designs incorporating a host of supplementary amenities such as public art, LEED certification or premium architectural finishes.

The full request for proposals may be viewed on the city’s website at http://parksville.ca/cms.asp?wpID=161

Consultants obtaining the request for proposals documents from the city’s website assume sole responsibility for checking back to determine if any addenda have been posted which may affect this request for proposals and any response they wish to submit for consideration.

All queries relating to this request for proposals should be directed to: Keeva Kehler, MPA Chief Administrative Officer at 250-954-4660 or email at kkehler@parksville.ca

— NEWS Staff, submitted

