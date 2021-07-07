Parksville to install 1 temporary streetlight along dark stretch on Craig Street

A screenshot from the July 5 Parksville city council meeting, depicting the unlit area along Craig Street. (Submitted photo)

A dark stretch along Craig Street in Parksville will soon see the light.

During the July 5 Parksville city council meeting, director of operations Belinda Woods presented a temporary solution to help illuminate an unlit area along the street.

Woods recommended the installation of a single city-standard streetlight at the corner of Craig Street and an alley located across from the Stedmans store.

She said through the engineering department, a lighting assessment was already done, as discussions with the Parksville Downtown Business Association on what businesses in that area had requested.

The cost for materials and installation of the streetlight would be $12,300, and according to Woods would be put into infrastructure that could be potentially used elsewhere in the city.

Since the street itself is up for renewal in four years, the city was looking for a temporary solution.

Coun. Al Greir’s motion, seconded by Coun. Doug O’Brien, to direct city staff to install the streetlight was carried.

Parksville Qualicum Beach News