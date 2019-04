Randall Crossley donates blood for his 10th time at a Canadian Blood Services donor clinic at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre on March 12. A three-day clinic is coming to Parksville April 9-11. - File photo

A three-day blood donor clinic is coming to Parksville April 9-11 at the former Parksville Elementary School, 330 Craig St.

Canadian Blood Services will host the clinic from 12 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. each day, and new donors of all blood types are invited to help Canadian hospital patients by donating during the three-day clinic.

Appointments may be scheduled online at blood.ca or by calling 1-888-236-6283.

— NEWS staff