Parksville students help raise funds to purchase West Ballenas Island

The BC Parks Foundation is attempted to raise $1.7 million to purchase the privately-owned West Ballenas Island and Grade 9 students from École Ballenas Secondary are helping with the effort.

The funds must be secured by Nov. 17 for the BC Parks Foundation to purchase the island by the end of November.

Ballenas students have been working hard to raise as much as they can to protect the island’s ecosystem and not see the island lost to development. One of the ways they are raising funds is the sale of firewood.

READ MORE: BC Parks Foundation wants to buy West Ballenas Island for $1.7M

For those who would like to support the Ballenas students with this initiative, donations can be made to the BC Parks Foundation website at: https://bcparksfoundation.ca/projects/enhance/west-ballenas-island; Canada Helps website at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/bc-parks-foundation/campaign/west-ballenas-island; and through the École Ballenas Secondary school office.

Anyone interested in receiving a receipt for their donation are requested to donate the the BC Parks Foundation website.

École Ballenas Secondary teacher Shayne Vollmer is able to drive anywhere to pick up a donation if someone isn’t able to get to the school. Vollmer can be reached at 250-797-0365.

West Ballenas Island is described as an undeveloped 100-acre island floating in the Salish Sea – one of B.C.’s most threatened environments. Listed as one of the top 10 most biodiverse sites in the Gulf Islands, West Ballenas is home to abundant bird populations, rare plants, threatened species and marine life. It is part of the Snaw-naw-as Nation territory.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News