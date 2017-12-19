Parksville street work to halt for holidays

Construction on Corfield Street South will be halted from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, the City of Parksville announced this week. — NEWS file photo

Construction on the Corfield Street upgrade will stop from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, the City of Parksville announced this week in a written release.

Through the rest of this week, Locar Industries will continue work on the sanitary sewer main up to Stanford Avenue, though the work will not affect the intersection at Corfield and Stanford. Once this work is complete, construction crews will move back down Corfield and will work on the storm drainage main south to Stanford Avenue. All work will be on the west side of Corfield Avenue. As well, crews will be working on the Jensen Greenway trail alignment, between Bagshaw and McVickers.

Please note the pedestrian connection on the south side of Jensen is closed. The city asks that pedestrians use the crosswalk on the north side of Jensen to access the existing trail.

During construction, traffic will be controlled in all directions for both cars and pedestrians. Please expect interruptions to traffic flow and intermittent alternating single-lane usage.

Project updates can be accessed on the city’s website at www.parksville.ca, and final construction drawings will be available there later this week, the city release noted.

— NEWS staff/City of Parksville release