Parksville senior has new electric tricycle stolen

Trike had been replaced last year after man was run off the side of the road

A retired Parksville senior has lost his beloved ride.

Fred Buott uses his special electric tricycle, with a customized storage trailer attached, to collect bottles and cans to supplement his income. Sometime Monday night (Sept. 14), it was stolen.

Last year, a truck ran Buott off the road and damaged his old tricycle. A successful GoFundMe campaign was organized and along with donations from generous donors and local businesses, Buott received the new trike, complete with an extra battery, a new helmet, two mirrors, rechargeable high-beam light, two large bike locks and a high-viz waterproof jacket.

Sarah Caruso, who headed the fundraiser for Buott, said the new tricycle was stolen from Buott’s home on the Alberni Highway.

“It is extremely unfortunate this has happened,” said Caruso, who asks the public to be on the lookout for Buott’s trike.

Express Custom Manufacturing Inc., the company that built the trailer for Buott, posted a photo of the tricycle and trailer.

“We want to bring this out to as many people as possible,” said Caruso. “We want to get the bike back.”

Express Custom Manufacturing was able to recover the trailer but are still looking for the tricycle. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-248-2218, or Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

