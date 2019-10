Geneva Jansen with a piece of Indonesian Gape Aget at the Parksville Rock and Gem Show on Oct. 5, 2019. Jansen is opening up a rock and gem stone in Courtenay soon. (Cloe Logan photo)

The Parksville Rock and Gem Show takes place this year on Oct. 5-6 at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre.

NEWS reporter Cloe Logan stopped in for a look around on Saturday (see video).

On Sunday, the show runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a concession that will serve breakfast and lunch on both days.

Admission to the show is $3 per person, and children under 12 can enter free with an adult.

All proceeds from the show go back into the club.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter