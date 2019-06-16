Parksville resort fire caused by flammable gas used to extract oil from cannabis

Investigators detail reasons for explosion and blaze that destroyed building

Fire burned down a single duplex structure on June 6 at the River Green Resort in Parksville. — Michael Briones photo

An investigation by the Parksville Fire Department showed a large explosion and fire at Parksville’s River Green Resort on June 6 was the result of someone using a flammable gas.

Steven Liedl, Parksville Fire department assistant fire chief, said the flammable gas was most likely butane or propane and was being used to extract oil from cannabis.

“This dangerous process was being done in a residential dwelling posing a great danger to nearby residents of other units,” Liedl said.

He added one patient was airlifted to Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria with second- and third-degree burns and is in stable condition.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the large blaze that destroyed one building.

Parksville Fire Department got the call at approximately 9:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived at the scene, Fire Chief Marc Norris said the single-storey duplex building was quite involved in flames.

