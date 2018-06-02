Parksville reschedules next meeting

Parksville city council has rescheduled its next meeting for June 6.

The meeting had been scheduled for Monday, June 4. Coun. Mary Beil made the motion at the May 23 meeting to change the date to Wednesday, June 6, as Coun. Kirk Oates and Mayor Marc Lefebvre would both be away June 4 to attend the annual Federation of Canadian Municipalities convention. Oates will be back in time for the June 6 meeting, but Lefebvre said he will still be away at that time.

Council approved the motion. Councillors Leanne Salter, Kim Burden and Sue Powell were absent from the meeting. — NEWS Staff