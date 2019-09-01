Parksville recognized again for carbon neutrality

For the eighth consecutive year, the City of Parksville has successfully achieved its goal of corporate carbon neutrality for the 2018 reporting year.

As a Climate Action Charter signatory, Parksville was also awarded Level 4 recognition, “Achievement of Carbon Neutrality” for 2018.

Recognition is provided on an annual basis to local governments who demonstrate progress on their Climate Action Charter commitments by the joint Provincial-Union of British Columbia Municipalities Green Communities Committee.

The committee was established under the Climate Action Charter to support local governments in achieving climate goals.

There are many ways Parksville achieved this recognition in 2018.

The city approved recommendations in the Community Park Master Plan and the Parks, Trails and Open Space Master Plan, continued the LED street light replacement program, converted lights on the outside of the Parksville Civic and Technology Centre to LED and turned the standard heat setting in the building down two degrees to conserve energy.

The city also installed additional bike racks in city parks, completed the multi-use Jensen Greenway corridor, constructed the Eagleview trail and the planting of approximately 1,600 trees and plants in city parks.

As well, the city continues to offer low flush toilet rebate and rain barrel rebate programs. Through the Regional District of Nanaimo, the city is a partner in the diversion of food waste in the regional waste collection program and is a partner in the drinking water and watershed protection program.

