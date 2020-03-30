Parksville, RDN moves to Stage 2 watering restrictions as of April 1

Outdoor watering restrictions are coming into effect for all nine RDN water services areas, as well as the City of Parksville, as of April 1.

They’re stage two water restrictions, which means that sprinkling can only occur on even days for even-numbered houses and on odd days for odd-numbered houses. Sprinkling is allowed for two hours between 7 a .m. and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with vegetable garden watering and drip irrigation being exempt from these restrictions.

“We have experienced a drier than normal February and March. Snowpack accumulation has been below average. Groundwater levels in some areas of the region are tracking lower than usual for this time of year,” read a release from the RDN. “Forecasts indicate potential for below normal precipitation this spring. Taking proactive water conservation measures early is necessary to ensure water demands for essential household use, fire protection, irrigation purposes and environmental flows as we prepare for a dry summer ahead.”

These restrictions are in place until further notice.

