Parksville Qualicum schools open today after previous snowfall

School sports events and a school board meeting were also cancelled Tuesday

All School District 69 (Qualicum) schools are open and buses are running Wednesday, Dec. 20, according to the district.

The notice, posted to the SD69 website, notes the icy road conditions and asks that parents “please allow extra time for buses to arrive.”

This comes after five schools were closed Tuesday due to power outages, which also affected thousands of residents in various parts of Parksville Qualicum Beach. Those schools were:

– Kwalikum Secondary School

– Arrowview Elementary School

– Errington Elementary School

– Oceanside Elementary School

– Nanoose Bay Elementary School

All other district sites (including schools) were closed 2.5 hours early.

The weather also caused the school district to cancel its scheduled board meeting on Tuesday evening, and caused various school sports events to be cancelled.