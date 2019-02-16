Parksville-Qualicum MLA Stilwell honoured by Oceanside RCMP

Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell was recognized on Friday by the Oceanside RCMP, for her "outstanding partnership" with the Oceanside RCMP and the Qualicum First Nations community.

Stilwell was presented with a coin from B.C. RCMP Indigenous Policing Services, for her contribution to foster strong community policing programs built on ensuring inclusivity, understanding, respect and commitment in moving forward and changing perspectives.

The coin was presented by Oceanside RCMP commander, Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier, who “wanted to recognize the outstanding contribution she makes on a regular basis working in partnership with the Oceanside Detachment with our Indigenous communities”.

— Submitted by Oceanside RCMP