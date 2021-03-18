Parksville-Qualicum MLA Adam Walker has office in Qualicum Beach

Due to COVID-19, no in-person meetings being booked

The new MLA for Parksville-Qualicum, Adam Walker, has opened an office in the riding.

It is located at Unit A–184 Second Ave. West, Qualicum Beach.

At this time, due to COVID-19, Walker’s office is not booking in-person meetings. The best way to reach Walker is by email at Adam.Walker.MLA@leg.bc.ca or call 250-248-2625.

The office staff members regularly review correspondence for urgent and sensitive issues but ask people for patience as they deal with a high volume of submissions.

