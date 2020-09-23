Parksville Qualicum Beach women’s group postpones annual book sale

Event will be staged once it is safe for staff, customers

Canadian Federation of University Women Parksville/Qualicum annual book sale will not be held this October due to COVID-19. (PQB News file photo)

For the first time in 35 years, the Canadian Federation of University Women Parksville/Qualicum will not hold their annual book sale near the end of October.

The group indicated it will announce to the public when the next sale will be, once they’ve deem it is safe for both the workers and customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will continue to collect donations from their drop box at Save-On-Foods and have them safely stored with help from Island Self Storage.

CFUW is a national and international group that has advocated for the rights of women and girls for 100 years.

Funds raised from the book sale are used to enhance the scholarship fund for women in Parksville Qualicum Beach as well as fund other educational endeavors locally, nationally, and internationally.

For information about CFUW and the sale please visit: www.cfuwpq.ca.

— NEWS Staff

