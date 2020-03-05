Parksville Qualicum Beach stores sell out of hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 fears

Although risk to people in Canada is low, masks also fly off the shelves

Hand sanitizer is in low stock across the country. (Hannah Saunders photo)

A number of grocery and drug stores in the Parksville Qualicum Beach reporting being sold out of hand sanitizer and facemasks, amid COVID-19 fears.

Pharmasave, Shoppers Drug Mart, Quality Foods and Thrifty Foods in Parksville all said this week they were completely out of hand sanitizer. Quality Foods and Pharmasave in Qualicum Beach said the same.

Thrifty Foods grocery manager Joe Turner said he’s seen people stocking up for the past couple of weeks. He said the warehouse is now telling him to order up on toilet paper, as they’re seeing people buy that in bulk as well.

“Last week I was able to get like 15 bottles [of hand sanitizer] and it was gone, of course, right away,” he said. “I reordered, and there was nothing available.”

READ MORE: City of Parksville offers information about coronavirus

As of Tuesday, 33 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Canada, 12 being from British Columbia. According to Health Canada, public health risk associated with COVID-19 is low for the country.

Although hand sanitizers can kill viruses, so can washing your hands.

The BC Centre for Disease Control website says “the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News