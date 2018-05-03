Parksville Qualicum Beach shops receive counterfeit cash

The Oceanside RCMP has received three recent reports of suspects trying to pass counterfeit bills to local shops.

Most recently was Wednesday (May 2) when, Cpl. Jesse Foreman said, the Oceanside RCMP received a $100 bill from a local business. The bill had the clear strip and Canadian maple leaf from a real $5 bill taped in.

What makes this counterfeit cash unique, Foreman said in a news release Thursday (May 3) , is that the counterfeiters are using the clear polymer section from a real bill and then taping it into the counterfeit bill.

“This should serve as a warning to those who have businesses or handle cash,” he said. “These bills are clearly fakes when you take a moment to look at them.”

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— Oceanside RCMP news release