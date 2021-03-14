Parksville Qualicum Beach residents require mobility assessment to use handyDART bus

HandyDART service registration has been amended to include mobility assessments by an occupational therapist. (File photo)

Parksville Qualicum Beach residents wishing to use BC Transit’s handyDART service must now undergo an assessment by a mobility co-ordinator to determine their eligbility.

The RDN has commissioned CBI Health Group to serve as mobility co-ordinator. They will peform transit-oriented occupational therapy assessment for handyDART applicants, said Erica Beauchamp, superintendent for transit planning and scheduling, who presented a report to the Regional District of Nanaimo transit select committee on March 11.

The mobility co-ordinator determines the condition of the applicant and ensures an applicant’s mobility aids are suitable for use on custom and/or conventional transit and they are comfortable operating the aid on and off the bus.

Those who register for the service will be contacted by CBI to set up an appointment to see the mobility co-ordinator. The assessment will be performed at Oceanside Place’s multi-purpose room.

“This allows District 69 applicants to remain close to home for their assessments,” said Beauchamp.

A custom transit ride to Oceanside Place will provided to applicants to and from the appointment if needed, free of charge.

Once the assessment is completed, a letter will be sent to the applicant to indicate if they are eligible to use the system.

“I am really pleased that we provide free ride to get their assessment done, that is convenient ” said Teunis Westbroek, Qualicum Beach director.

HandyDART is TransLink’s paratransit system, available for those who are unable to safely navigate conventional public transit without assistance.

To register, visit https://www.bctransit.com/nanaimo/riderinfo/handydart/register.

