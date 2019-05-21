Parksville Qualicum Beach residents have opportunity to meet MP Nathan Cullen on May 22

Cullen will be at QB Civic Centre for talk after session at Serious Coffee

Member of Parliament Nathan Cullen will be at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre for a talk at 6 p.m. on May 22 and at Serious Coffee with Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns at 4 p.m. - reelectgord.ca

Parksville Qualicum Beach residents have two opportunities to meet Member of Parliament Nathan Cullen on Wednesday (May 22).

Cullen and Phil Dwyer, Canadian jazz saxophonist, will be at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre at 6 p.m. for a ‘Conversation & Song in Defence of our Planet.’

Tickets are $50 (credit card or cheque only) at the door or online at reelectgord.ca.

The event is a fundraiser for the Courtenay-Alberni NDP to keep MP Gord Johns on the job.

Those unable to attend the evening event, Cullen and Johns will be at Serious Coffee in Parksville (1209 Island Highway W.) from 4-5 p.m. Folks will have the opportunity to speak to the MPs about their work in parliament to combat single-use plastics and to prevent further ocean pollution.

