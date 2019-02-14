Parksville Qualicum Beach residents advised to prepare for changing weather

Rising temperatures on Friday will produce snow, changing to rain with increasing snow melt

After the recent and significant snowfall the Parksville Qualicum Beach region received, Environment Canada has advised the weather will change over the coming weekend.

Rising temperatures on Friday will produce snow, changing to rain with increasing snow melt. Overnight temperatures below freezing through the weekend will make for slippery surfaces. Impacts from this weather transition will include the following:

• Tree and infrastructure damage from heavy, wet snow leading to possible power outages

• Flooding due to snow melt, rain and poor drainage

• Roof collapse under heavy snow

Residents are encouraged to prepare by clearing access to overflow drains blocked by snow and reduce snow loads on roofs and flat structures. In addition, prepare to be safe in your home if roads are unsafe to travel due to ice or covered in debris from trees and power outage.

Monitor your local government and news websites and social media feeds for information should the changing weather cause activation of Emergency Management Oceanside.

— NEWS staff, City of Parksville