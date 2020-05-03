Parksville, Qualicum Beach recognize Emergency Preparedness Week

Emergency preparedness is a shared responsibility that begins with making a plan and being prepared to look after yourself, your family and your pets for a minimum of one week.

The City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach join other communities across the Canada in recognizing Emergency Preparedness Week from May 3-9. The federal initiative aim is to raise awareness and offer information and tips to help prepare businesses, individuals and families for the possibility of an emergency or disaster incident.

Recent weeks have offered a reminder of how important personal preparedness can be and having a plan is critical.

During this time of physical and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents can take the steps to prepare for a situation that can occur anytime.

While being isolated at home, it’s a great time to build on the emergency preparedness plans and supplies you have prepared for other potential emergencies. For more information on how to prepare yourself and your family in the event of an emergency, please visit GetPrepared.ca

Listed below are preparedness websites:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/being-prepared.html

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc

