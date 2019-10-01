Parksville, Qualicum Beach, RDN join forces for Emergency Preparedness Expo

Adam Kveton Photo Eight-year-old Grady Barker learns how to put out a fire with the help of a Parksville fire fighter during the Emergency Preparedness Expo at Qualicum Beach Civic Centre on Saturday, April 28.

Are you ready for an emergency?

Regardless of whether the answer is yes, no or maybe, Emergency Management Oceanside says they have an event for you.

The City of Parksville, Town of Qualicum Beach and the Regional District of Nanaimo have joined forces to bring emergency preparedness knowledge to the Parksville Qualicum Beach area. The Oceanside Emergency Preparedness Expo 2019 will take place at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The day will feature a series of free workshops. Ross Peterson of VIU Elder College will kick off the morning with a workshop called ‘Personal Preparedness’ at 10:30 a.m.

Following that, BC Wildfire Service will host ‘Becoming FireSmart’ at 11:45 a.m. Brenda Scott of Emergency Management B.C. will host ‘Emergency Preparedness for Pet Owners’ at 1 p.m and VIU will host a workshop called ‘Climate Change on Vancouver Island’ at 2:15 p.m.

Local fire departments will host vehicle extrication demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Disasters may be beyond our control, but there are ways to reduce the risk and the impact of whatever emergency we might face,” said a release from the City of Parksville.

In addition to workshops, the event promises the presence of more than thirty first responders, government agencies, emergency supply vendors, utilities and emergency partners hosting a variety of activities.

Everyone is welcome, and people can even bring in their fire extinguishers to be tested for free.

Workshops are free, but pre-registration is recommended. To register for a workshop, email ecomm@qualicumbeach.com or call 250 752-6232.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter