Parksville Qualicum Beach drivers spotted speeding, missing stop signs and talking on cellphones

Intersection of Marks Avenue and Highway 4A in Parksville big for scofflaws

Parksville Qualicum Beach drivers don’t always follow the rules.

Oceanside Community Safety recently released numbers after its Traffic Watch group performed 13 deployments during the month of May, contributing 53 hours of volunteer time.

The volunteers were out at various local locations, checking for folks on their cellphones, failing to stop at stop signs and speeding.

Some of the results included:

A total of 13 cell watch deployments took place, observing nearly 8,000 vehicles.

Nineteen drivers were spotted talking on their phones, 11 of them at the intersection of Marks Avenue and Highway 4A in Parksville.

Four were spotted at the Corfield/Hwy 19A intersection, the same as Hwy 19A West in Qualicum Beach. Three were spotted chatting near Nanoose Bay Elementary School.

Only one driver was spotted texting, while the Marks/Hwy 4A locale had the most infractions in the ‘other’ cellphone category at 32.

In the intersection watch category, more than 1,300 vehicles were watched in a total of four deployments. Errington Corner in Errington had the most folks likely to ignore a stop sign, with 42 of just 110 vehicles not stopping. A total of 30 out of 78 drivers didn’t stop at Pym and Forsyth in Parksville; while 22 of 225 didn’t stop at Hirst and Craig. Of 921 vehicles at Corfield and Hwy 19A, nine didn’t stop.

In the speed watch category, 12 deployments spotted more than 8,700 vehicles.

The most speeders were at Marks and Hwy 4A, with 150 vehicles out of 3,410 going more than 10 km/h over the posted 50 km/h limit. Top clocked speed was 78 km/h.

At Hwy 19A W in Qualicum Beach, 135 out of 1,377 vehicles were speeding, with 75 km/h the highest speed.

At the Rathtrevor Provincial Park location, 39 of 220 vehicles were at least 10 km/h over the posted 30 km/h limit, including one driver clocked at twice the limit.

At Parksville’s Wembley Road and Oceanside School location, 53 of 441 observed drivers were speeding, including one at twice the limit.

For a full look at the numbers, visit https://www.oceansidecsv.org/content/traffic-watch-report-may-2019.

NEWS Staff, submitted

