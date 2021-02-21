Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Vandals strike vehicles, crooks target businesses

Oceanside RCMP received 270 complaints the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

Some of the incidents included:

Jan. 31

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 3500 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. A digital recorder was listed as stolen.

• A gas meter stand was reported vandalized in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• B.C. licence plate LC578K was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Allsbrook Road, Parksville.

Feb. 1

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. A window was smashed and an iPad reported stolen.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. A broken window as well as damage to the ignition was noted. A property fence also was reported damaged.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 500 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. A window was smashed and equipment was noted as missing from the commercial vehicle.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville. The commercial vehicle was noted to have had a broken passenger window.

• A window was reported broken at Storybook Village in the 700 block of Primrose Street, Qualicum Beach.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 200 block of James Street, Parksville. A window was reported smashed and the vehicle rummaged through.

Feb. 3

• A shed break-and-enter was reported in the 800 block of Wembley Road, Parksville, on February 3rd. Damaged was noted to the door and frame.

• Refundable containers donated to Ronald McDonald House were reported stolen in the 100 block of Rathtrevor Park, Parksville.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A red Apollo bicycle was found in the 500 block of Wembley Road, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Feb. 4

• B.C. licence plate NB3750 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Lowry’s Road, Parksville.

• An outbuilding break-and-enter was reported in the 2400 block of Grafton Road, Errington. Damage to a window was noted as well as the theft of a new Makita MAC5200 3HP air compressor.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Park View Avenue, Parksville.

• A prowler was reported in the 900 block of Roberton Blvd, Parksville.

• Refundable containers were reported stolen from a property in the 5300 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

• B.C. licence plate HV204S was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3800 block of Marples Road, Qualicum Beach.

Feb. 5

• Wooden pallets were reported stolen from a business in the 1400 block of Huntley Road, Parksville. A suspect was identified.

• A black-and-yellow Champion generator and a jigsaw were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Maple Lane Drive, Parksville.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 800 block of Mallory Avenue, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

