Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves steal mud flaps, wood-splitter, fuel, bikes and more

Oceanside RCMP received 315 complaints during the week of Aug. 11-17.

Some of the incidents included:

Aug. 11

• A business in the 600 block of Church Road, Parksville, reported theft of fuel from an on-site tank. A vehicle has been identified that is of interest.

• A white Odessa College logo windbreaker jacket with blue collar, Maui Jim sunglasses and a black leather wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• RCMP impounded a vehicle driving in excess of 40 km/h over the posted speed limit in the 1100 block of Ruffles Road, Parksville.

• A home was damaged and entered in the 1300 block of Parkhurst Place, Parksville. A door and frame as well as some glass was broken.

Aug. 12

• Rocktamer mud flaps valued at $400 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Butler Avenue, Parksville.

• A door was reported kicked in and the door jam damaged to a home in the 500 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville.

Aug. 13

• A Trail Tracker Pedego bike was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach. It has bright green Kawasaki rims.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rifled through in the 700 block of Philips Street, Parksville. Nothing was reported stolen.

• B.C. trailer licence place WDA31N was reported stolen from a property in the 800 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

Aug. 14

• A blue Norco road bike was reported stolen from a business in the 2700 island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. Model VFR4, serial AJ0800778,

• A Costco Deep Cycle battery was reported stolen from a property in the 800 block of Woodside Crescent, Qualicum Beach.

• A tool trailer was reported broken into in the 500 block of Eaglecrest Drive, Qualicum Beach. A lock was cut off and a number of tools were taken.

Aug. 15

• A pair of clippers and a key were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville.

• A Pioneer sub-woofer, model TSSWX2502, was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Moss Avenue, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle.

Aug. 16

• A wood-splitter was reported stolen from a property in the 3500 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach. It is described as custom built, seven-foot long, light green, single axle with two tires and a pull start 7.5-horsepower Honda motor.

Aug. 17

• A residential break-and-enter was reported to a property in the 3200 block of Grandon Road, Qualicum Beach. Nothing was reported missing.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111, extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

