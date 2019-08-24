Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves steal light posts, vegetables; vandals hit children’s area at park

Oceanside RCMP received 274 complaints during the week of July 28 to Aug. 3.

Some of the incidents included:

July 28

A pair of one-metre tall light posts were reported stolen from their base in front of a business in the 100 block of Island Highway West.

An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 500 block of Banks Avenue, Parksville. Nothing reported missing.

A specialized Stumpjumper Comp Carbon XT mountain bike was reported stolen from a property in the 1100 block of Resort Drive, Parksville. The bike was size XL, serial number WSBC 604224011L and valued at $5,000.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP officer makes Alexa’s Team

July 29

An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 100 block of Skylark Avenue, Parksville. There was no damage and nothing reported missing.

A possibly locked vehicle was reported to have been rummaged through in the 300 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville. Nothing was reported missing.

An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 100 block of Cooper Place, Parksville.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP hunt for man after pair of indecent exposure incidents

July 30

A Giant Palon bike, black and red in colour, with GPS and phone holder attached to handle bars and a black electric motor attached was stolen from a property in the 3100 block of Island Highway West.

A resident in the 1100 block of Windsor Drive, Qualicum Beach, reported theft of vegetables from their garden.

A number of sprinkler heads were reported damaged in the Parksville Community Park children’s area. The damage was valued at $300.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP receive 328 complaints in one-week span

July 31

An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 700 block of Newcastle Avenue, Parksville.

A B.C. plate validation decal was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Phillips Street, Parksville.

Aug. 1

A business was broken into in the 100 block of Veterans Way, Qualicum Beach. Thanks to good quality video RCMP were able to identify and arrest the thief.

Equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Barclay Crescent South, Parksville. Two Stihl chainsaws, serial numbers MS200T11293510502 and MS200T11293510500, a small hand saw, climbing spurs, climbing harness, a climbing rope and other items were reported stolen. The loss was valued at $3,000.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have any information regarding an incident, call Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter