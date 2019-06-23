Parksville Qualicum Beach Crime Report: Thieves steal firearms, downriggers and even bees

Oceanside RCMP received 278 compaints during the period of June 2-8.

Some of the complaints included:

June 2

• An unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville, was reportedly entered with a wallet containing credit cards and $600 cash stolen.

• A business break and enter was reported in the 100 block of Craig Street, Parksville. The male thief cut off a deadbolt to the business causing an estimated $100 in damage, stole approximately $150 in loose change and $200 in small hand tools.

June 3

•An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through with insurance papers reported missing, in the 100 block of Marks Ave, Parksville.

•An unlocked vehicle had two old black Samsung cellphones stolen in the 400 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville.

•Two vehicles were rummaged through in the 400 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicles with spare change reported stolen.

•Several tubes of Mason bees, valued at $50, were reported stolen from a property in the 700 block of Canyon Crescent Road, Qualicum Beach.

•A business in the 100 block of Fern Road East, Qualicum Beach, reported a vehicle had its fuel tank drilled and gas removed. No estimate on damage costs.

•An unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville, was rummaged through with nothing reported missing.

• A vehicle was rummaged through in the 700 block of Humphrey Road, Parksville, with loose change removed and two bottles of medication left behind.

• A building in the 3200 block of Melon Road, Qualicum Beach, was unlawfully entered. Reported stolen were a Stihl Hedge Trimmer, Echo Pole Saw and Stihl Weed Trimmer.

• An unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville, was reported rummaged through. No damage and nothing reported stolen.

• An outbuilding was reported broken into in the 500 block of Fourneau Way, Parksville. Reported stolen were eight firearms and three electric Scotty downriggers, worth an estimated value of $4,000.

• An unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville, was reported ransacked. A small amount of change, a book of matches and a lighter were noted as missing.

June 5

• A resident reported that Scotty 1101 electric downriggers were stolen off a boat in the 1500 block of Sunrise Drive, Parksville.

June 6

• Insurance papers and Foster Grant sunglasses were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Imperial Drive, Parksville.

June 7

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 900 block of Riley Road, Parksville, on June 7th. Nothing was reported taken.

• Four bikes, a laptop and a cellphone were reported stolen from an RV parked on Lee Road, Parksville.

• A front B.C. licence plate, HN 3805, was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Lee Avenue, Parksville.

June 8

• A resident in the 900 block of Kasba Circle, Parksville, reported that a wallet was stolen from a vehicle with a window open.

• A business in the 1100 block of Lee Road East, Parksville, reported a male entered the employee lunch room and stole money.

• An unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Tilba Terrace, Parksville, was reported rummaged through with a wallet stolen. Most of the cards contained in the wallet were recovered.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

