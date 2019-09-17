Parksville Qualicum Beach Crime Report: Thieves steal 70-pound batteries, $42K worth of surveying equipment

Oceanside RCMP receive 344 complaints during the week of Aug. 25-31

Oceanside RCMP received 344 complaints during the week of Aug. 25-31.

Some of the incidents included:

Aug. 25

• Thieves stole four 70-pound batteries from an aux power compartment used for maintaining light operation during power outages at Northwest Bay Road and Highway 19.

Aug. 26

• A business break and enter was reported in the 100 block of Weld Street, Parksville. Among items stolen was land surveying equipment, including a GPT-9000A Series Long Range Reflectorless Total Station, valued at more than $42,000.

• Change and lottery tickets were reported stolen from an unlocked car in the 500 block of Temple Street, Parksville.

• The theft of B.C. trailer plate, 694226, was reported from a marina in Nanoose Bay.

• The theft of B.C. trailer plate, WAY58G, was reported from a property in the 1500 block of Pady Place, Qualicum Beach.

Aug. 27

• Three lawn chairs and three dog leashes were reported stolen on August 27th from a campsite in the 2600 block of Coombs.

• A navy blue Herschel backpack and contents were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue, Parksville. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Aug. 28

• A catalytic converter was reported removed and fuel line cut from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

• B.C. plate CJ98S was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Island Highway East.

• B.C. plate NL0363 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the Cook Creek area, Bowser.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest suspect in connection with sexual assault incident in Qualicum Beach

Aug. 29

• A 20-inch black and blue mountain bike was reported stolen from a campsite in the 5800 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Bay. The bike was valued at $500.

• A set of binoculars valued at $400 were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• A fanny pack containing cash was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

Aug. 30

• A wallet, change and a pocket knife were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Avalon Place, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

