Parksville Qualicum Beach Crime Report: Thieves steal 70-pound batteries, $42K worth of surveying equipment

Oceanside RCMP received 344 complaints during the week of Aug. 25-31.
Some of the incidents included:
Aug. 25
• Thieves stole four 70-pound batteries from an aux power compartment used for maintaining light operation during power outages at Northwest Bay Road and Highway 19.
Aug. 26
• A business break and enter was reported in the 100 block of Weld Street, Parksville. Among items stolen was land surveying equipment, including a GPT-9000A Series Long Range Reflectorless Total Station, valued at more than $42,000.
• Change and lottery tickets were reported stolen from an unlocked car in the 500 block of Temple Street, Parksville.
• The theft of B.C. trailer plate, 694226, was reported from a marina in Nanoose Bay.
• The theft of B.C. trailer plate, WAY58G, was reported from a property in the 1500 block of Pady Place, Qualicum Beach.
Aug. 27
• Three lawn chairs and three dog leashes were reported stolen on August 27th from a campsite in the 2600 block of Coombs.
• A navy blue Herschel backpack and contents were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue, Parksville. There was no damage to the vehicle.
Aug. 28
• A catalytic converter was reported removed and fuel line cut from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.
• B.C. plate CJ98S was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Island Highway East.
• B.C. plate NL0363 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the Cook Creek area, Bowser.
Aug. 29
• A 20-inch black and blue mountain bike was reported stolen from a campsite in the 5800 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Bay. The bike was valued at $500.
Aug. 30
• A wallet, change and a pocket knife were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Avalon Place, Parksville.
If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.