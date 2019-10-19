Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves pilfer laptops, tools, big-screen TV, cash and more

Oceanside RCMP received 256 complaints between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5.

Some of the incidents included:

Sept. 29

• A resident turned in a brand-new lime and green bike found at the intersection of Judges Row and Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP if you are missing a bike matching the description.

• A 21-speed mountain bike was recovered in the 400 block of Craig Street, Parksville. Bike was repainted however the serial number was visible. Contact Oceanside RCMP if are missing a bike and have a serial number to identify.

READ MORE: House shot at; thieves steal trailer, satellite dish, roofing machine

Oct. 1

• A compressor and extension cords were reported stolen from a property in the 3500 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose Bay.

• No damage to a vehicle reported rummaged through with loose change stolen in the 300 block of Heath Avenue, Parksville.

• Report of a padlock cut off a gate in the 1600 block of Stewart Road, Nanoose Bay.

• Theft of two batteries from an excavator in the 800 block of Hilliers Road, Coombs.

• A purse, wallet, Apple laptop and a Dyson vacuum were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Cooper Place, Parksville. No damage with vehicle locked but windows left down two inches.

• An Acer laptop and a pair of white Beats wireless earphones were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Breakwater Road, Parksville.

• A 60-inch TV was reported stolen from a residence in the 400 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville.

READ MORE: Road rage, stolen cars, drunken man keep cops busy

Oct. 2

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at a pullout near Exit 60.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 1200 block of Green Close, Qualicum Beach. An iPad was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Midiron Close, Qualicum Beach.

• A Milwaukee impact gun and screw gun in a case with a charger were reported stolen from the back of a truck in the 700 block of Jones Street, Qualicum Beach. Items were labelled with the letters ‘ANU’.

READ MORE: Police hunt for thieves, vandals

Oct. 3

• A blue Simoniz power washer valued at $350 was reported stolen from a property in the 100 block of Butler Avenue, Parksville.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Tamarack Drive, Qualicum Beach.

Oct. 4

• An MP3 iPod player and cord was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Banks Avenue West, Parksville.

• Loose change was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Wheeler Avenue, Parksville.

• Change and a gift card was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of McKinnon Street, Parksville.

Oct. 5

• A small child’s bike, black in colour, BMX style was recovered in the 200 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP with the serial number if it is yours.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter