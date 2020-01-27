Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves pilfer Gucci glasses, break host of vehicle windows

Oceanside RCMP receive 229 complaints the week of Jan. 5-11

Oceanside RCMP received 229 complaints the week of Jan. 5 to Jan. 11.

Some of the incidents included:

Jan. 5

• A garage door opener, Swiss army knife and change were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Dogwood Street, Parksville.

Jan. 6

• A battery valued at $300 was reported stolen from construction equipment in the 900 block of Chatsworth Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A B.C. vehicle validation tag was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of Pratt Road, Qualicum Beach.

• The latest phone scam is a caller states that the resident has won $55 million and two vehicles in the Reader’s Digest lottery and requires a small deposit of $5,000 to verify identity.

• Change was reported taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Dogwood Street, Parksville.

• A thief attempted to steal fuel from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Herring Gull Way, Parksville.

Jan. 7

• A vehicle window was smashed and the ignition tampered with in the 300 block of Clarkson Place, Parksville.

• Leather driving gloves, Gucci glasses and a red TomTom GPS unit were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Horne Lake Rd, Qualicum Beach.

• A Craftsman 2 HP compressor, a five-gallon shop vac and a long list of materials were reported stolen from a property in the 2700 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs.

• Four bicycles were reported stolen from a property in the 500 block of Berwick Rod North, Qualicum Beach.

• A lock was reported cut off a dumpster in the 900 Fairdowne Rd, Parksville.

Jan. 8

• A vehicle window was reported broken in the 3700 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum.

• Locks were reported damaged on out buildings in the 200 block of Bagshaw Street, Parksville.

• A vehicle window was reported broken in the 1100 block of Allsbrook Road, Errington.

• A vehicle window was reported broken in the 3200 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

• B.C. vehicle licence plate HV285R was reported stolen from a vehicle parked for sale in Qualicum Beach.

• Damage estimated at $500 was reported to a vehicle door lock in the 800 block of Retegno Avenue, Parksville.

Jan. 9

• A B.C. vehicle validation sticker was reported stolen in the 500 block of Pine St, Qualicum Beach.

• A speeding motorist was pulled over by police in a marked vehicle on Morison Avenue, Parksville. The motorist was found to have expired insurance as well as speeding resulting in tickets and vehicle impoundment.

• It took five hours of labour to removed graffiti from a park in the 600 block of Pym St, Parksville.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 800 block of Wembley Rd, Parksville.

Jan. 10

• A vehicle was reported to have caused damage to landscaped grass in the 100 block of Despard Ave W, Parksville. A vehicle licence plate was obtained.

• A four-wheel scooter and a B3500 Honda generator together valued at $4,000 was reported stolen from the 500 block of Martindale Rd, Parksville.

Jan. 11

• A phone charger was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3800 block of Melrose Rd, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7.

