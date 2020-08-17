Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves pilfer bikes, target unlocked cars

Oceanside RCMP received 319 complaints the week of July 26 to Aug. 1.

Some of the complaints included:

July 26

• Oceanside RCMP were dispatched to check on the well-being of an Oceanside Community Safety client of the Keeping in Touch program. Client was found to be in good health.

July 27

• A small, silver locket was found in the 400 block of Despard Avenue West, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

• A blue Raleigh Adrenaline bike was found in the 300 block of Rheumer Crescent, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A local resident was reported scammed of thousands of dollars when they received a call purportedly from Canada Revenue Agency for tax evasion and to deposit money at a Bitcoin machine. Canada Revenue Agency will not request payments in bitcoin or gift cards.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 900 block of Eaglecrest Drive, Qualicum Beach.

July 28

• A Toguard brand dashcam and Bushnell brand binoculars were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Bernard Avenue, Parksville.

• A 14.5-foot blue-and-white Delta kayak was reported stolen in the 3500 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose Bay.

• A blue High Sierra bag was found in the area of Craig Street and Despard Avenue, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

• A vehicle decal badge was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Springhill Road, Parksville.

• B.C. licence plate 8948DY was reported stolen from a vehicle in the Rathtrevor Provincial Park.

July 29

• Three fishing rods, fishing tackle and a Scottie Downrigger were reported stolen from a boat in the 1000 block of Lee Road East, Parksville.

• Damage was reported to a utility substation in the 600 block of Alberni Highway, Parkville.

• A yellow, 21-speed mountain bike was reported stolen in the 100 block of Woodland Drive, Parksville.

• Two vehicles were reported rummaged through with cash and credit cards stolen in the area of Melrose Road and Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach. Doors to both vehicles were damaged.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Online senior dating scam costs resident tens of thousands

July 30

• A kitchen window was reported broken with a rock in the 800 block of Wembley Road, Parksville\.

• A Santa Cruz Heckler 9-speed bicycle was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

July 31

• A Polaris 300 brand quad was reported stolen in the 500 block of Martindale Road, Parksville. It was recovered the same day at the Englishman River.

• A red-coloured 18-speed mountain bike was reported stolen in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

• A black leather wallet and contents were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Wheeler Avenue, Parksville.

Aug. 1

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 1000 block of Resort Drive, Parksville. Nothing was reported missing.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 1600 block of Strougler Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A Norco Charger 9.3 bicycle was reported stolen in the 400 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

arksville.

Parksville Qualicum Beach News