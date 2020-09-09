Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves nab items from vehicles at provincial parks

Oceanside RCMP received 359 complaints the week of Aug. 16-22.

Some of the incidents included:

Aug. 16

• A vehicle window was reported smashed in the 1700 block of Wesley Ridge Place, Qualicum Beach.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 400 block of Church Road, Parksville.

Aug. 17

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 1600 block of Stone Lake Drive, Nanoose Bay. A folding knife was left behind.

• A fishing rod engraved with JAK, binoculars and prawn pullers were reported stolen from a boat located in the 5000 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

• An attempt to start a fire in the corner of a parking lot was reported in the 1300 block of Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay. Video surveillance has been handed over to the RCMP.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves pilfer bikes, target unlocked cars

Aug. 18

• Two bicycles were reported stolen in the 100 block of Beachside Drive, Parksville. One bicycle recovered; a ladies black Norco Fluid dual suspension with 29-inch tires is still missing.

• A white Haulmark KD7X utility trailer was reported stolen in the 600 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

Aug. 19

• Graffiti was reported sprayed on construction equipment in the 400 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• A flag and basket were reported stolen from a mobility scooter in the 200 block of Bagshaw Street, Parksville.

• A red Specialized Crossroads hybrid bicycle was recovered in the 900 block of Ballenas Road West, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• B.C. licence plate Z33742 was reported stolen from a motorcycle in the 200 block of Cheddar Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A vehicle window was smashed and a knapsack, iPad, iPhone and other personal possessions were stolen from a vehicle at the Spider Lake Provincial Park.

• A blue with black letter TREK 3500 21-speed mountain bike was reported stolen in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

Aug. 20

•Graffiti was reported sprayed on a building in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville

READ MORE: Crime stories here

Aug. 21

• Graffiti was reported sprayed on the exterior walls of the public washrooms in the Parksville Community Park.

• A silver-and-red Supercycle 18-speed bicycle was recovered in the area of Sanderson Road and Pym Street, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• An HP Elite Book, model 840G3 was reported stolen in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue, Parksville.

• A vehicle window was broken and a purse reported stolen from a vehicle in the Spider Lake Provincial Park.

Aug. 22

• Plant stands, plant pots and lawn ornaments valued at $400 were reported stolen in the 200 block of Fern Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A Samsonite black with brown stripes suitcase was reported stolen from the back of a truck at the Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park.

• A window was smashed and a gym bag was reported stolen from a vehicle at the Englishman River Park.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News