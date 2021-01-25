Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves make off with 200-pound decorative seahorse

Oceanside RCMP received 494 complaints for the period of Dec. 20 to Jan. 2. Some of the incidents included:

Dec. 23

• A subject was arrested for Trespassing at Night in the 300 block of Church Road, Parksville.

• A parcel was reported stolen from the doorstep of a residence in the 100 block of Fern Road West, Qualicum Beach.

Dec. 24

• A property gate was reported damaged in the 300 block of Meadow View Place, Parksville.

• A backpack containing a Kenwood amp was found in the 400 block of Linden Place, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Dec. 26

• A purse and contents were reports stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Jenkins Place, Parksville.

Dec. 27

• Change and a tool was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Sandwedge Close, Qualicum Beach.

Dec. 28

• Personal papers were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Acacia Street South, Parksville.

• A decorative seahorse weighing 200 pounds was reported stolen from a property in the 1300 block of Leeward Way, Qualicum Beach. The item has been a fixture for 30 years.

• A grey with red trim Diamond Back Recoil mountain bike was reported stolen in the 200 block of Dunbar Way, Parksville. A bike lock was cut to gain access.

• Debit and credit cards were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Butler Avenue, Parksville.

Dec. 29

• A suspicious person was reported trying to gain access to vehicles in the early hours in the 100 block of Samuel Place, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of Judges Row, Qualicum Beach. Vehicle was later recovered.

• A credit card was stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Ballenas Road, Parksville. There was no damage to the vehicle.

• Storage lockers were breached and other damage was reported to a property in the 200 block of Second Avenue West, Qualicum Beach.

• Four storage lockers and an electric bike were reported from a property in the 3100 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. The stolen e-bike was a black Velec Citil-16197,

• A suspicious person was reported trying to gain access to vehicles in the 1000 block of Osprey Way, Parksville.

Dec. 30

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 1000 block of Brookfield Crescent, Parksville. Two painter lamps were reported missing.

• An attempted break-and-enter to an outbuilding was reported in the 2500 block of Palmer Road, Qualicum Beach. An audible alarm alerted the owner.

• Medications and gift cards were among items reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A suspicious person was reported trying to gain access to vehicles in the 200 block of Lodgepole Drive, Parksville.

• Two unlocked vehicles were reported rummaged through in the 500 block of Wembley Road, Parksville.

• A grey Kona Caldera 21-speed mountain bike was found in the 400 block of Church Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Dec. 31

• Thefts and damage to vehicles was reported from an underground parking garage in the 100 block of Lombardy Street, Parksville.

• Money was reported stolen from a cash donation box in the 2800 block of Grafton Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

• An orange-and-black Supercycle Phantom 28 mountain bike was reported stolen in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

Jan. 1

• A garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle was reported used to steal a grey Marlin 5 Trek bike and two sets of snowshoes from a property in the 200 block of Mulberry Place, Parksville.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 300 block of McKinnon Street.

Jan. 2

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 3600 block of Alberni highway, Qualicum Beach. Till and cash stolen in addition to damage to building.

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 600 block of Fir Street, Qualicum Beach. Suspects were apprehended.

• A Champion 6,500-watt generator, model 41153, was reported stolen from the local volunteer fire department in the 1900 block of Errington Road, Errington.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

