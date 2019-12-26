Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thief pilfers chainsaw but leaves behind child’s tablet

Oceanside RCMP received 252 complaints during the week of Dec. 1-7.

Some of the incidents included:

Dec. 1

• Three propane tanks were reported stolen and a storage cage was reported damaged by a business in the 3700 block of Alberni Highway, Whiskey Creek. Video surveillance was provided to the RCMP.

• A 32-inch TV, clarinet, child’s backpack and a wallet containing cash were reported stolen in a residential break-and-enter to a residence in the 200 block of Corfield Street South, Parksville.

Dec. 2

• A wallet containing cash was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

• A Stihl model 025 chain saw and a jerry can of gas were reported stolen from a property in the 1400 block of Pilot Way, Nanoose Bay.

• Change and an old hunting knife were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Juan De Fuca Boulevard, Parksville.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 1100 block of Spider Lake Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A green-and-white 2009 TNG Venus scooter with a white carrier on the back was reported stolen from the 3300 block of Island Highway West.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves make off with statue of St. Francis

Dec. 3

• An eight-foot aluminum Featherlite stepladder was reported stolen from the 200 block of McVickers Street, Parksville.

• A white propane tank and a blue-coloured air compressor were stolen from the 800 block of Sohier Road, Parksville.

• A jacket, gloves, and a toque were reported from a vehicle in the 100 block of Beachside Drive, Parksville. There was no damage to the vehicle.

• B.C. licence plate JW3043 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Fyfe Road, Qualicum Beach.

• Credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

Dec. 4

• RCMP recovered a child’s red Norco Bush Pilot mountain bike in the 100 block of Ash Crescent, Parksville, while investigating a theft from a motor vehicle.

• Insurance papers and a garage door opener were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Lilac Drive, Parksville. The garage door was found open but nothing reported stolen.

• A blue Next Laser mountain bike was recovered by RCMP in the 300 block of Wembley Road, Parksville. Contact the Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Dec. 5

• RCMP recovered a 46-inch Sharp Aquos TV in a shopping cart in the 700 block of Jones Street, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Dec. 6

• Projector laser Christmas lights were reported stolen from the 800 block of Retegno Avenue, Parksville.

• Change and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Bradbury Avenue, Parksville.

• Mailboxes were breached in the 1100 block of Smithers Road, Parksville.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP receive 276 complaints in one-week period

Dec. 7

• A Husqvarna 346XP chainsaw was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Camas Way, Parksville. A child’s 10-inch LCD writing tablet was left behind by the thief.

• A large amount of cash was withdrawn from a resident’s bank account after divulging their bank account and PIN upon receiving a text purporting to be from the bank. Never give your PIN even to a bank employee.

• Two vehicles were rummaged through and change reported stolen in the 600 block of Rushton Avenue, Parksville.

• RCMP received a chainsaw, reciprocating saw and ladder found abandoned in the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville. Contact the Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A string of Christmas lights were cut in the 100 block of Finholm Street North, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, call the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, call 250-248-6111 extension 7 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter