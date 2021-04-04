(File photo)

Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thief breaks into home, has a snack

Oceanside RCMP receive 230 complaints in one-week period

  • Apr. 4, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP received 230 complaints the week of March 14 to March 20.

March 14

• A prowler was reported in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

March 15

• Trespassers were reported camping at a dam site near Horne Lake Caves Road and Bay Road West, Qualicum Beach.

• Binoculars, a vape pen and other materials were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Wedgewood Crescent, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 4500 block of Callow Road, Bowser.

• An outbuilding break-and-enter was reported in the area of Cathedral Drove, Qualicum. Noted missing were a yellow 700-watt generator, a yellow 400-watt generator, a six-foot orange fibreglass ladder and a Makita reciprocating saw.

March 16

• A forestry gate was reported damaged in the area of Boomerang Lake.

READ MORE: Vehicle stolen in Parksville, recovered by RCMP in Prince George

March 17

• A vehicle was vandalized in the 1100 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach. A catalytic converter was noted damaged.

March 18

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 3700 block of Alberni highway, Whiskey Creek. A window was damaged and goods noted stolen.

• A Garmin Nuvi 44 GPS was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Chestnut Street, Qualicum Beach.

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1200 block of Valley Road, Parksville. A fence was noted damaged and two storage trailers were vandalized.

• A Sony model PCG-7185L laptop was found on Dunbar Road near Despard Avenue West, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

March 19

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1400 block of Huntley Road, Parksville. Noted missing were three chainsaws.

• A vehicle was rummaged through in the 400 block of Harlech Road, Qualicum Beach. Nothing was noted missing and there was no damage to vehicle.

March 20

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the Cameron Lake area, Qualicum Beach. Damage to a door noted and food consumed.

• Three batteries were reported stolen from the fenced yard of a business in the 1400 block of Huntley Road, Parksville. Two suspects were identified and charged.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
TinyKittens sees success in saving feral cat colonies
Next story
Shuswap group plans to monitor speed boat noise

Just Posted

Most Read