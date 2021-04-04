Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thief breaks into home, has a snack

Oceanside RCMP received 230 complaints the week of March 14 to March 20.

March 14

• A prowler was reported in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

March 15

• Trespassers were reported camping at a dam site near Horne Lake Caves Road and Bay Road West, Qualicum Beach.

• Binoculars, a vape pen and other materials were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Wedgewood Crescent, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 4500 block of Callow Road, Bowser.

• An outbuilding break-and-enter was reported in the area of Cathedral Drove, Qualicum. Noted missing were a yellow 700-watt generator, a yellow 400-watt generator, a six-foot orange fibreglass ladder and a Makita reciprocating saw.

March 16

• A forestry gate was reported damaged in the area of Boomerang Lake.

March 17

• A vehicle was vandalized in the 1100 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach. A catalytic converter was noted damaged.

March 18

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 3700 block of Alberni highway, Whiskey Creek. A window was damaged and goods noted stolen.

• A Garmin Nuvi 44 GPS was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Chestnut Street, Qualicum Beach.

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1200 block of Valley Road, Parksville. A fence was noted damaged and two storage trailers were vandalized.

• A Sony model PCG-7185L laptop was found on Dunbar Road near Despard Avenue West, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

March 19

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1400 block of Huntley Road, Parksville. Noted missing were three chainsaws.

• A vehicle was rummaged through in the 400 block of Harlech Road, Qualicum Beach. Nothing was noted missing and there was no damage to vehicle.

March 20

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the Cameron Lake area, Qualicum Beach. Damage to a door noted and food consumed.

• Three batteries were reported stolen from the fenced yard of a business in the 1400 block of Huntley Road, Parksville. Two suspects were identified and charged.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

