Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Suspected gunfire causes $35K in damage

Counterfeit $100 bill, theft from mailboxes also among 224 complaints

Oceanside RCMP received 224 complaints during the week of Oct. 13-19.

Some of the incidents included:

Oct. 13

• A black-and-white rock hopper bicycle was reported stolen from a property in the 800 Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported to have had a window smashed in the 600 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

Oct. 14

A Black & Decker Sawzall was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Moss Avenue, Parksville.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 200 block of Stanford Avenue, Parksville.

A male was reported to have tried to pass a counterfeit US $100 bill at a business in the 2400 block of Collins Crescent, Nanoose Bay.

Utility copper wire was reported stolen from poles in the area of Florence Drive near Powder Point Road, Nanoose Bay.

READ MORE: Business tagged with graffiti; fuel stolen from fire truck

Oct. 15

• A silver Marin 21-speed bicycle was recovered in the 100 block of Maple Crescent, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A business owner in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville, reported a beak and enter. Damage was done to some cabinets and desk drawers.

• A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 100 block of Moss Avenue, Parksville. Nothing was taken and there was no damage to vehicle.

• A large plastic planter was reported stolen from a business in the 100 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• An estimated 20 metres of cable were cut from utility poles in the 2800 block of Whistler Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A Russel Brand knife and charger were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Meadow Drive, Parksville. The driver’s door was found ajar and all other doors were locked.

Oct. 16

• An estimated $35,000 worth of high tension insulators were reported damaged by suspected gunfire in the area of Marples Road and Winning Way, Qualicum Beach.

• An estimated $15,000 of damage to fibre optic cable was reported damaged in the area of Bowlby Road, Errington.

• An estimated $15,000 of damage to fibre optic cable was reported in the area of Galvin Place and Meadow Way, Qualicum Beach.

• Gift cards valued at $100 were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of Seaway Drive, Parksville.

• A Super mailbox was damaged in the 2900 block of Olympic Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A Super mailbox was damaged in the area of Turnbull Road and Horne Lake Road, Qualicum Beach.

READ MORE: House shot at; thieves steal trailer, satellite dish, roofing machine

Oct. 17

• A vehicle was reported to have had its fuel tank punctured in the 1100 block of Eaglecrest Drive, Qualicum Beach.

• Two propane tanks were reported stolen from a property in the 5300 block of Deep Bay Drive, Bowser.

• A Super mailbox in the 600 block of Neden Way, Parksville, was reported damaged.

Oct. 18

• An interior building mailbox was reported damaged in a building in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• An interior building mailbox was reported damaged in a building in the 200 block of Craig Street, Parksville.

• An interior building mailbox was reported damaged in a building in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue, Parksville.

• Mailboxes at a building in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville, were reported damaged.

Oct. 19

• A fence was reported damaged on a property located in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

• Approximately 10 metres of utility copper lines were reported stolen in the area of Dunn Road and Errington Road, Errington.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP ‘certain’ black Ford truck was involved in Parksville hit-and-run

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter