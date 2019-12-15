Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Suspect identified after theft of safe

Oceanside RCMP received 254 complaints the week of Nov. 24-30.

Some of the incidents included:

Nov. 24

• A reported business break-and-enter resulted in a safe containing cash being stolen in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville. A suspect has been identified.

• A business break-and-enter was reported to a yard in the 1100 block of Industrial Way, Parksville. Three people were reported illegally on the property.

• A red ladies bike valued between $2,500 and $3,000 was reported stolen from a property in the 100 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

Nov. 25

• An attempt to break into a building was reported in the in the 100 block of Hirst Avenue East, Parksville.

• It was reported that someone was using a general email account to solicit parents for tuition fees to a variety of fraudulent e-transfer and bank accounts. A domain located in Panama was identified.

• Change and an inhaler were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Fourneau Way, Parksville. There were no signs of forced entry.

• Mail boxes in the 6200 block of Island Highway, West, Bowser, were reported damaged. No actual entry gained.

Nov. 26

• A Toshiba laptop was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Arrowsmith Way, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

