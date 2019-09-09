Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Road rage, stolen cars, drunken man keep cops busy

Oceanside RCMP received 300 complaints the week of Aug. 18-24.

They included:

Aug. 18

• A wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Brighton Place, Qualicum Beach.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of Wellington Drive, Qualicum Beach.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Brighton Place, Qualicum Beach.

• Three additional unlocked vehicles were reported rummaged through in the 1100 block of Wellington Drive, Qualicum Beach.• RCMP responded to a road rage incident which allegedly occurred on the Alberni Highway.

• RCMP arrested a male for being intoxicated in public in the 700 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. The man was taken to the cells until sober before release.

Aug. 19

• A motorist reported the theft of a rear B.C. vehicle plate NB1879 in the 900 block of Kasba Circle, Parksville.

• A residential break and enter was reported in the 100 block of Lambert Lake, Lasqueti Island.

• A safety blanket, a bag of lockout/tag out devices and a first aid kit were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

Aug. 20

• Copper valued at $500 was reported stolen from a premise in the 1200 block of Clarke Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A wallet containing cash and credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Ermineskin Avenue, Parksville.

• RCMP recovered a children’s blue and green bike from a property in the 100 block of Craig Street, Parksville. If this is your bike please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours.

• The lock to a shed was reported cut off on a property in the 900 block of Wembley Road, Parksville. Nothing was reported stolen.

• A rear B.C. licence plate, NM6061, was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Smithers Road, Parksville.

Aug. 21

• A vehicle was stolen from a property in the 300 block of Judges Row, Qualicum Beach. The vehicle was later recovered by Port Alberni RCMP. The keys had been left in the ignition.

• RCMP assisted Conservation Officers for an open fire at a property in the 35000 block of Harris Circle, Qualicum Beach. The resident was issued a violation ticket by Conservation under the Wildlife Act.• Lawn cushions were reported stolen from a property in the 1400 block of Blackbrant Place, Parksville.

• RCMP recovered a black bike in the 2300 block of Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay. If this is your bike please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours.

Aug. 22

• Two lawn chairs were reported stolen from a property in the 1400 block of Mallard Road (on Aug. 18), Parkville and later found burnt on the beach.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Lee Road East, Parksville.

• Sunglasses and change were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Butler Ave., Parksville.

• A wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

• RCMP responded to a report of a bonfire on the beach near the end of the Estuary on Shelly Road, Parksville. A group was found with a fire and advised that bonfires are banned on the beach which was then put out by group. Parksville Volunteer Fire Department attended to ensure the fire was extinguished to their satisfaction.

Aug. 23

• A shelter valued at $1,500 was damaged by persons unknown in the 3800 block of Melrose Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• A B.C. motorcycle plate Z03366 was reported stolen from a residence in the 600 block of Imperial Drive, Parksville.

Aug. 24

A business reported the theft of both B.C. plates DP8886 from a vehicle in the 400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff, submitted