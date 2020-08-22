Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Resident loses more than $1K to computer scammers

Oceanside RCMP received 310 complaints the week of Aug. 2 to Aug. 8.

Some of the incidents included:

Aug. 2

• A local resident was reported to have fallen victim to a computer scam where someone claiming to be from Microsoft Technical Support stole more than one thousand dollars.

Aug. 3

• A vehicle was reported keyed in the 3400 block of Lions Blvd, Qualicum Beach.

• A pair of binoculars valued at $100 and some McDonalds coffee cards were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Birch Avenue, Qualicum Beach. There was no damage to vehicle.

Aug. 4

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the area of Memorial Avenue and Rupert Road East, Qualicum Beach.

• Two unlocked vehicles were reported rummaged through in the 100 block of Village Way, Qualicum Beach. Nothing reported stolen or missing.

Aug. 5

• An attempted theft of downriggers was reported in the 700 block of Barclay Crescent South, Parksville.

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 900 block of Chatsworth Road, Qualicum Beach. A chain gate lock was cut and items such as 10-pound fire extinguishers and fuel were reported stolen.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized with paint in the 400 block of Cypress Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A pink-coloured bicycle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parkville.

• Two fishing rods and two reels were reported stolen from a boat moored in the 100 block of Burne Road, Bowser.

Aug. 6

• A Lifetime brand cooler and contents were reported stolen in the 700 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• More than $100 worth of candy were reported stolen from a business in the 1400 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

• A blue/grey-coloured CCM 28-inch, 18-speed bicycle was recovered in the area of Yellowbrick Road and Arrowsmith Way, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A repainted 28-inch, 18-speed bicycle was recovered in the area of Wright Road and Wembley Road, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Aug. 7

• A vehicle tire was reported slashed in the 100 block of Meridian Way, Parksville.

• Business signs were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs.

• A vehicle was reported egged on two separate occasions in the 100 block of Moss Avenue, Parksville.

• A gas pump was reported damaged by a motor bike rider seen on video in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

Aug. 8

• A blue-orange Giant brand Trance 21-speed bicycle was reported stolen in the area of Island Highway West and Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

