Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Police hunt for thieves, vandals

Oceanside RCMP received 323 complaints the week of Aug. 3-10.

Some of the incidents included:

Aug. 4

• A resident reported the theft of B.C. licence plate Y56748 from a motorcycle in the 600 block of Chinook Avenue, Parksville.

• RCMP were involved in the search for an injured hiker on the trail to Mount Wesley. With local search and rescue, the hiker was extracted and provided medical attention.

• Vandals sprayed graffiti on a building in the 100 block of Renz Road, Parksville.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP ‘certain’ black Ford truck was involved in Parksville hit-and-run

Aug. 5

• Thieves caused between $1,400 and $5,000 damage to steal $200 worth of cash from a Sani station at a local provincial park.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 200 block of Orchid Close. Change reported missing.

READ MORE: Woman, 78, injured in brazen attack by suspect throwing ‘haymaker’ punches

Aug. 7

• A business in the 600 block of Island Highway East reported a hole cut in the fence of their property. Nothing was reported missing.

• An estimated $500 of copper wire was reported stolen from a street light located on Island Highway north of Exit 51.

• Report of two trees illegally topped in the 800 block of Retegno Avenue, Parksville.

An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 600 block of Ermineskin Avenue, Parksville.

• Four tires with rims were reported stolen as well as a shed had its lock cut in the 1700 block of Ashling Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A residence reported the theft of a push lawn mower and several gas cans missing from a property in the 2700 block Boyd Drive, Nanoose Bay. Based upon provided information RCMP were able to identify a subject and recover property.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for violent offender on central Vancouver Island

Aug. 8

• A driver was issued a violation ticket for illegal dumping based upon information provided via various sources. The driver also had an outstanding order to change bald tires, fix windshield and a tail light.

• Loose change was reported stolen from a vehicle believed to have been unlocked in the 700 block of Forsyth Avenue, Parksville.

Aug. 10

• A hole was reported drilled in the fuel tank of a vehicle in the 300 block of Island Highway West. Parksville Volunteer Fire Department was able to remediate and clean up the spill.

• A Milwaukee Drill/Driver M18 combo set with charger, radio and impact driver were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Hickey Avenue East. The stolen items were etched with the initials “AX”.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours; outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter