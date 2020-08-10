(File photo)

Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Online senior dating scam costs resident tens of thousands

Oceanside RCMP dealt with 298 complaints in one-week period

  • Aug. 10, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP dealt with 298 complaints the week of July 19 to July 25.

Some of the incidents included:

July 19

• A vehicle window was reported smashed in the area of Hilliers Road South and Alberni Highway.

July 20

• Floral pots were reported stolen in the 700 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach. A subject was identified and was to make restitution.

• A Garmin GPS was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Belyea Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A green, white and blue Giant brand 21-speed bike was reported stolen in the 200 block of Corfield Street South, Parksville.

• A 2020 Express Custom Trailer, 13 feet long with 4 x 8-foot box, was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

• A beach bag including contents was reported stolen on a public beach in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• Damage to compound gates were reported in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. Nothing was reported stolen.

• A rear B.C. licence plate, KN073M, was reported missing from a vehicle in the 500 block of Johnstone Road, Parksville.

• A stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Island Highway West, Parksville, was recovered when RCMP noticed a vehicle with two different plates on back and front that did not match the vehicle description.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: Alert residents foil criminals in the act

July 21

• A resident was reported scammed for tens of thousands of dollars over the internet on a seniors dating site.

• A child’s pink, white, and blue bike with training wheels was reported stolen in the 500 block of Juniper Drive, Qualicum Beach.

• A brown-coloured Cannondale Chase Hardtail bicycle was reported stolen in the 4000 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach.

• A window was smashed and a bag containing nurses student supplies were grabbed from a vehicle in the area of Memorial Avenue and Hilliers Road South, Qualicum Beach.

July 22

• A resident was reported scammed for tens of thousands of dollars over the internet that started with an online dating service.

July 23

• Produce from a farm stand was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Grafton Avenue, Errington.

• A front gate/pillar was reported damaged in the 500 block of Mackenzie Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A vintage red-and-white Rocky Mountain bicycle was reported stolen in the area of Baylis Road and Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

—NEWS Staff, submitted

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7. Read more crime stories here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
Power restored for more than 1,300 BC Hydro customers impacted by outage
Next story
Victoria’s top 10 worst intersections for crashes in 2019

Just Posted

Most Read