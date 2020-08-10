Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Online senior dating scam costs resident tens of thousands

Oceanside RCMP dealt with 298 complaints the week of July 19 to July 25.

Some of the incidents included:

July 19

• A vehicle window was reported smashed in the area of Hilliers Road South and Alberni Highway.

July 20

• Floral pots were reported stolen in the 700 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach. A subject was identified and was to make restitution.

• A Garmin GPS was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Belyea Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A green, white and blue Giant brand 21-speed bike was reported stolen in the 200 block of Corfield Street South, Parksville.

• A 2020 Express Custom Trailer, 13 feet long with 4 x 8-foot box, was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

• A beach bag including contents was reported stolen on a public beach in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• Damage to compound gates were reported in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. Nothing was reported stolen.

• A rear B.C. licence plate, KN073M, was reported missing from a vehicle in the 500 block of Johnstone Road, Parksville.

• A stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Island Highway West, Parksville, was recovered when RCMP noticed a vehicle with two different plates on back and front that did not match the vehicle description.

July 21

• A resident was reported scammed for tens of thousands of dollars over the internet on a seniors dating site.

• A child’s pink, white, and blue bike with training wheels was reported stolen in the 500 block of Juniper Drive, Qualicum Beach.

• A brown-coloured Cannondale Chase Hardtail bicycle was reported stolen in the 4000 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach.

• A window was smashed and a bag containing nurses student supplies were grabbed from a vehicle in the area of Memorial Avenue and Hilliers Road South, Qualicum Beach.

July 22

• A resident was reported scammed for tens of thousands of dollars over the internet that started with an online dating service.

July 23

• Produce from a farm stand was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Grafton Avenue, Errington.

• A front gate/pillar was reported damaged in the 500 block of Mackenzie Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A vintage red-and-white Rocky Mountain bicycle was reported stolen in the area of Baylis Road and Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

—NEWS Staff, submitted

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7. Read more crime stories here.

Parksville Qualicum Beach News