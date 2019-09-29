Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: House shot at; thieves steal trailer, satellite dish, roofing machine

Oceanside RCMP received 304 complaints during the week of Sept. 1-7

Oceanside RCMP received 304 complaints during the week of Sept. 1-7.

Some of the incidents included:

Sept. 1

• A satellite dish was reported stolen from a residence in the 6100 block of Island Highway West.

• A 2004 burgundy Express tandem axle trailer was reported stolen from a property in the 500 block of Horne Lake Road, Qualicum Beach. A trailer on-site was also reported broken into with miscellaneous tools missing.

• A cracked window was reported on a fifth-wheel, possibly caused by someone attempting a forced entry in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• A metallic grey Kona Trek mountain bike was reported stolen from a business in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

Sept. 2

• A roofing machine, dump trailer, B.C. licence plate PC349V and B.C. trailer plate WGV0R1 were reported stolen from a property in the 1600 block of McKibben Road, Errington.

Sept. 3

• A wallet and cash was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Bernard Avenue, Parksville.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Fern Road East, Qualicum Beach, causing estimated $2,000 to $4,000 damage.

• A report of pellets shot at a house in the 100 block of Magnolia Drive, Parksville.

• A report of two rocks thrown through the back window of a vehicle in the 2500 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A B.C. licence plate decal was stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Corfield Street South, Parksville.

Sept. 4

• A report of prescription sunglasses and a pocket knife stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville.

• Six pairs of sunglasses and change were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Willow Way, Parksville.

• A report of loose change and 10 CDs stolen from a suspected unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue West, Parksville, on Parksville.

Sept. 6

• A report of three truck tires/rims and a front bumper stolen from a truck in the 3100 block of Grafton Avenue, Errington.

• A report of vehicle theft from a property in the 900 block of Fairdowne Road, Parksville. The vehicle was recovered by Comox RCMP on Sept. 10.

Sept. 7

• A report of a black eight-horsepower Yamaha four-stroke outboard motor stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Kendon Drive, Qualicum Beach. Also reported missing were two Scotty brand downriggers.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

