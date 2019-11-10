Parksville Qualicum Beach Crime report: Fuel lines cut on commercial logging vehicles

RCMP also find stolen car burned out in Campbell River

Oceanside RCMP received 216 complaints the week of Oct. 20-26. Some of the incidents included:

Oct 20

• A vehicle had its windows smashed in the 200 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville, by a male suspect.

• A prowler was reported on a property in the 1100 block of Industrial Way, Parksville. No damage was reported.

Oct. 21

• A vehicle had its side and back windows smashed in the 200 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville.

• A vehicle door lock and ignition was reported damaged to a vehicle in the 1100 block of Herring Gull Way, Parksville.

• A shed was reported broken into in the 900 block of Fairdowne Road, Parksville. Nothing was reported missing.

• A bike was reported stolen in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville. It was recovered the next day a few blocks away.

• A gas tank was damaged and fuel was reported siphoned from a vehicle in the 900 block of Jones Street, Qualicum Beach.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 5800 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Bay. The vehicle was later recovered, but burned out in Campbell River.

Oct. 22

• A business in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville, reported a break and enter. Cash and liquor were reported stolen along with damage to a window and a door.

• Cash and credit cards were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Forsyth Avenue, Parksville.

• A hunting knife and a first aid kit were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Rushton Avenue, Parksville.

• Three commercial logging vehicles were reported to have had their fuel lines cut in the 900 block of Clarke Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A stop sign was reported stolen in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• An NS Movement brand, black, dirt jumper bicycle with tri-coloured rims was reported stolen from in front of a business in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

Oct. 24

• An unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Lee Road West, Parksville, was reported rummaged through. Nothing was reported taken.

• A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 200 block of Jensen Avenue East, Parksville.

• B.C. licence plate JG769 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of First Avenue West, Qualicum Beach.

Oct. 25

• A resident turned in currency from Canada and two other currencies found on the Parksville boardwalk. Please call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 if you can identify.

• An unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Woodland Drive, Parksville, was reported rummaged through.

• A Rocky Mountain Edge mountain bike was found in the 100 block of Denman Road, Qualicum Beach. Please call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 if you can identify.

• A wallet containing personal information was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Blenkin Avenue, Parksville.

• Loose change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Blower Road, Parksville.

Oct. 26

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 100 block of Magnolia Drive, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, call the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

