(File photo)

Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks target mailboxes, bikes and cellphones

Oceanside RCMP receive 303 complaints in one-week period

  • Sep. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP received 303 complaints the week of Aug. 23-29.

Some of the incidents included:

Aug. 24

• A scooter was reported vandalized in the 200 block of Bagshaw Street, Parksville.

• A Samsung Galaxy S7 and keys were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Retegno Avenue, Parksville.

• A Nike duffle bag with dog supplies and an iPhone were reported stolen from a vehicle that had a window smashed in the area of Juniper Road and Ricos Lane, Parksville.

Aug. 25

• A public mailbox was reported vandalized at Grafton Road and Winchester Road, Errington.

• A black Motorola cellphone was recovered in the area of Pioneer Crescent in Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

READ MORE: Parksville senior has new electric tricycle stolen

Aug. 26

• A resident reported two bicycles stashed in the area of San Pariel, which had been reported stolen the previous day. Property was returned to owners.

• An Embark brand duffle bag was recovered on Highway 19 near the Qualicum Beach exit. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A red King Kona bicycle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Neden Way, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 600 block of Eaglewood Court, Qualicum Beach. There was no damage and nothing reported stolen.

• A black-and-white Roots brand backpack was recovered in the Parksville Community Park. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Aug. 27

• An HP Elite laptop was recovered at the bus stop close to Red Gap, Nanoose Bay. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Aug. 28

• Two chainsaws were reported stolen from the storage yard of a business property in the 1400 block of Huntley Road, Parksville. Video was provided to police.

• Damage to residential windows was reported in the 100 block of Cedar Street, Parksville.

• A black-and-blue Samsung SM950W was found in the 300 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

READ MORE: Crime stories here

Aug. 29

• Five vehicles had windows smashed and possessions reported stolen outside the entrance of the Englishman River Provincial Park.

• A public mailbox was breached and mail suspected stolen in the area of Wallbeach Road and Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A Canadian Linen door mat and a garden hose were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Bellevue Road, Parksville.

• A vehicle window was reported smashed while parked at the pullout near Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
Fire breaks out above Sparwood
Next story
Maple Ridge indoor pools to reopen for fall season

Just Posted

Most Read