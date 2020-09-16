Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks target mailboxes, bikes and cellphones

Oceanside RCMP received 303 complaints the week of Aug. 23-29.

Some of the incidents included:

Aug. 24

• A scooter was reported vandalized in the 200 block of Bagshaw Street, Parksville.

• A Samsung Galaxy S7 and keys were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Retegno Avenue, Parksville.

• A Nike duffle bag with dog supplies and an iPhone were reported stolen from a vehicle that had a window smashed in the area of Juniper Road and Ricos Lane, Parksville.

Aug. 25

• A public mailbox was reported vandalized at Grafton Road and Winchester Road, Errington.

• A black Motorola cellphone was recovered in the area of Pioneer Crescent in Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Aug. 26

• A resident reported two bicycles stashed in the area of San Pariel, which had been reported stolen the previous day. Property was returned to owners.

• An Embark brand duffle bag was recovered on Highway 19 near the Qualicum Beach exit. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A red King Kona bicycle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Neden Way, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 600 block of Eaglewood Court, Qualicum Beach. There was no damage and nothing reported stolen.

• A black-and-white Roots brand backpack was recovered in the Parksville Community Park. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Aug. 27

• An HP Elite laptop was recovered at the bus stop close to Red Gap, Nanoose Bay. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Aug. 28

• Two chainsaws were reported stolen from the storage yard of a business property in the 1400 block of Huntley Road, Parksville. Video was provided to police.

• Damage to residential windows was reported in the 100 block of Cedar Street, Parksville.

• A black-and-blue Samsung SM950W was found in the 300 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Aug. 29

• Five vehicles had windows smashed and possessions reported stolen outside the entrance of the Englishman River Provincial Park.

• A public mailbox was breached and mail suspected stolen in the area of Wallbeach Road and Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A Canadian Linen door mat and a garden hose were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Bellevue Road, Parksville.

• A vehicle window was reported smashed while parked at the pullout near Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

