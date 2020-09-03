Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks target community mailboxes

Oceanside RCMP received 317 complaints the week of Aug. 9-15.

Some of the incidents included:

Aug. 9

• A motorcycle was reported vandalized in the area of Island Highway East and Corfield Street, Parksville.

• Trespassers were reported going through dumpsters in 200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A window was reported smashed and a wallet stolen from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Horne Lake Caves Road, Qualicum Beach.

Aug. 10

• A green-and-black GT Transeo mountain bike was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Roberton Blvd, Parksville.

• A blue Norco Olympia mountain bike was recovered in the 1000 block of Roberton Blvd, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during business hours to claim.

Aug. 12

• A Samsung Galaxy A5 cellphone was reported stolen in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• Vandalism to a sign and paint splattered on a building were reported in the 600 block of Alberni highway, Parksville.

• An estimated $2,000 of damage was reported to community postal mailboxes in the area of Sanders Road and Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay. Six mail boxes were reportedly breached.

• Community postal community mailboxes were reported vandalized in the area of Kaye Road and Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay. No mail boxes were reported accessed.

• A resident reported receiving an automated voice message stating that their SIN was compromised and that they owe millions of dollars. This is a common telephone scam.

Aug. 13

• A black Rocky Mountain Thunder Bolt mountain bike was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the area of Alberni Highway and Bellevue Road, Parksville. Vehicle was recovered in Duncan on Aug. 19.

• A silver necklace was found in the area of the 100 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during business hours to claim.

• A Fila Black Tusk bicycle was recovered in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during business hours to claim.

Aug. 14

• Community postal mailboxes were reported damaged in the 1300 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. No entry was reported gained to the mailboxes.

• A Huawei phone was recovered on the Qualicum Trail, Qualicum Beach. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during business hours to claim.

Aug. 15

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 1000 block of Spider Lake Road, Qualicum Beach. A Switch gaming device and several watches were reported stolen.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff

