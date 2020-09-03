(File photo)

Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks target community mailboxes

Oceanside RCMP deal with 317 complaints in one-week period

  • Sep. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP received 317 complaints the week of Aug. 9-15.

Some of the incidents included:

Aug. 9

• A motorcycle was reported vandalized in the area of Island Highway East and Corfield Street, Parksville.

• Trespassers were reported going through dumpsters in 200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A window was reported smashed and a wallet stolen from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Horne Lake Caves Road, Qualicum Beach.

• Trespassers were reported going through dumpsters in 200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

Aug. 10

• A green-and-black GT Transeo mountain bike was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Roberton Blvd, Parksville.

• A blue Norco Olympia mountain bike was recovered in the 1000 block of Roberton Blvd, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during business hours to claim.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves pilfer bikes, target unlocked cars

Aug. 12

• A Samsung Galaxy A5 cellphone was reported stolen in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• Vandalism to a sign and paint splattered on a building were reported in the 600 block of Alberni highway, Parksville.

• An estimated $2,000 of damage was reported to community postal mailboxes in the area of Sanders Road and Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay. Six mail boxes were reportedly breached.

• Community postal community mailboxes were reported vandalized in the area of Kaye Road and Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay. No mail boxes were reported accessed.

• A resident reported receiving an automated voice message stating that their SIN was compromised and that they owe millions of dollars. This is a common telephone scam.

Aug. 13

• A black Rocky Mountain Thunder Bolt mountain bike was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the area of Alberni Highway and Bellevue Road, Parksville. Vehicle was recovered in Duncan on Aug. 19.

• A silver necklace was found in the area of the 100 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during business hours to claim.

• A Fila Black Tusk bicycle was recovered in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during business hours to claim.

READ MORE: Crime stories here

Aug. 14

• Community postal mailboxes were reported damaged in the 1300 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. No entry was reported gained to the mailboxes.

• A Huawei phone was recovered on the Qualicum Trail, Qualicum Beach. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during business hours to claim.

Aug. 15

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 1000 block of Spider Lake Road, Qualicum Beach. A Switch gaming device and several watches were reported stolen.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
School District 49 prepares for back to school
Next story
Abbotsford Police, Fraser Valley Search and Rescue looking for Brook Morrison

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks target community mailboxes

    Oceanside RCMP deal with 317 complaints in one-week period